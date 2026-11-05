CarGurus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — CarGurus Inc. (CARG) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $52.8 million.

The Boston-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The online auto shopping platform posted revenue of $258.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $256.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, CarGurus expects its per-share earnings to range from 73 cents to 79 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $258.5 million to $263.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

CarGurus expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.66 to $2.72 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CARG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CARG