Ready Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ready Capital Corporation (RC) on Thursday reported a loss of $64.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $83.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1,000.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RC