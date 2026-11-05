Mattel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $353.6 million.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had net income of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.30 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.85 billion.

Mattel expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.05 to $1.20 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAT