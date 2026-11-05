AMN Healthcare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $33.4 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The health care staffing company posted revenue of $717.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, AMN Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $655 million to $670 million.

AMN Healthcare shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $47.42, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMN