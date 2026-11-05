Vaalco Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Vaalco Energy Inc. (EGY) on Thursday reported a loss of $39.8 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas explorer posted revenue of $147 million in the period.

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