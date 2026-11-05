Natera: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Natera Inc. (NTRA) on Thursday reported a loss of $59.9 million in its third quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The genetic testing company posted revenue of $794 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $702.4 million.

Natera expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.01 billion to $3.04 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTRA