Conduent: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) on Thursday reported a loss of $49 million in its third quarter.

The Florham Park, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 11 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $534 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $545.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNDT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNDT