Trupanion: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $9.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of 21 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The provider of medical insurance covering cats and dogs posted revenue of $405.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $402.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRUP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRUP