Willdan: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $11.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Anaheim, California-based company said it had net income of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $1.20 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The energy efficiency and sustainability consultant posted revenue of $214.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $112.2 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $108.4 million.

Willdan expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $435 million to $445 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLDN