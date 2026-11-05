NLI Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NLI Holdings, Inc. (NL) on Thursday reported net income of $12.7 million in its third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share.

The chemical and components holding company posted revenue of $44 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NL