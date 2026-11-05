Puma Biotech: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) on Thursday reported earnings of $6 million in its third quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 15 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $55.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Puma Biotech said it expects revenue in the range of $67 million to $70 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $224 million to $227 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBYI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBYI