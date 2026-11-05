NLight: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — NLight Inc. (LASR) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its third quarter.

The Camas, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The laser maker posted revenue of $73.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, nLight said it expects revenue in the range of $84 million to $90 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LASR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LASR