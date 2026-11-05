GSI Technology: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) on Thursday reported a loss of $7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $6 million in the period.

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