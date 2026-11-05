Ultralife: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — Ultralife Corp. (ULBI) on Thursday reported profit of $2.4 million in its third quarter.

The Newark, New York-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share.

The power and communications systems maker posted revenue of $48.3 million in the period.

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