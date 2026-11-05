Northern Oil and Gas: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) on Thursday reported a loss of $111.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of $1.06. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.32 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $345.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $697.7 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $581.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOG