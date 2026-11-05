ViaSat: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Thursday reported a loss of $128.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 93 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The provider of satellite and wireless networking technology posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSAT