Entravision Communications: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) on Thursday reported a loss of $19 million in its third quarter.

The Burbank, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The Spanish-language media company posted revenue of $226.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVC