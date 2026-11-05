HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $146.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Annapolis, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 82 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The provider of financing for sustainable infrastructure projects posted revenue of $114.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.8 million.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.65 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HASI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HASI