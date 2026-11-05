MasterBrand: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its third quarter.

The Beachwood, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The maker of residential cabinetry products posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MBC