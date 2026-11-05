Green Plains: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. (GPRE) on Thursday reported profit of $85.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of $1.03.

The ethanol production, marketing and commodities company posted revenue of $496 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPRE