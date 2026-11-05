Cable One: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Cable One Inc. (CABO) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $431.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of $75.66. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and stock option expense, were $17.55 per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $332.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $341.3 million.

Cable One shares have declined 95% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.16, a decrease of 96% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CABO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CABO