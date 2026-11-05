BlackLine: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) — WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BlackLine, Inc. (BL) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $10.6 million.

The Woodland Hills, California-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $193.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $194.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, BlackLine expects its per-share earnings to range from 67 cents to 68 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $195 million to $197 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

BlackLine expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.48 to $2.49 per share, with revenue ranging from $759.5 million to $761.5 million.

BlackLine shares have fallen 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $33.67, a decline of 41% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BL