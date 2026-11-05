Fidelity National Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) on Thursday reported earnings of $633 million in its third quarter.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.32 per share.

The provider of title insurance and mortgage services posted revenue of $3.58 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.55 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FNF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FNF