Inogen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Inogen Inc. (INGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 56 cents per share.

The produces oxygen concentrators for patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions posted revenue of $77.2 million in the period.

Inogen expects full-year revenue in the range of $298 million to $301 million.

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