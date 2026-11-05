Valhi: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Valhi Inc. (VHI) on Thursday reported net income of $30.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.06.

The maker of titanium dioxide pigment posted revenue of $589 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VHI