Callaway: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Callaway Golf Company (CALY) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $45.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The maker of golf equipment and accessories posted revenue of $436.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $428.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Callaway said it expects revenue in the range of $328 million to $341 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CALY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CALY