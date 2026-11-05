Con Ed: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $766 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $2.06 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.07 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $4.91 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.77 billion.

Con Ed expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.05 to $6.15 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ED