Howard Hughes Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (HHH) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its third quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.55 per share.

The land developer posted revenue of $636.3 million in the period.

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