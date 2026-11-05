Dentsply: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dentsply International Inc. (XRAY) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The dental products manufacturer posted revenue of $836 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $856 million.

Dentsply expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $1.30 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.5 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XRAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XRAY