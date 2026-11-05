Figs: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Figs Inc. (FIGS) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $19.3 million.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The health care apparel company posted revenue of $190.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $181.2 million.

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