NMI Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $93.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had profit of $1.23.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The mortgage insurance company posted revenue of $187.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NMIH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NMIH