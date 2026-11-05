Lyft: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lyft Inc. (LYFT) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.7 million in its third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 43 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.92 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LYFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LYFT