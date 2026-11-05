Barings BDC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $24.6 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 26 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $64.3 million in the period.

Barings BDC shares have decreased roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.74, a decline of 3.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBDC