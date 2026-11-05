10x Genomics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pleasanton, California-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The life science technology company posted revenue of $150.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $147.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TXG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TXG