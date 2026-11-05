AGNT: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — AGNT, Inc (AGNT) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $4.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bellingham, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The company posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, AGNT said it expects revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.2 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.85 billion to $5.05 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $3.91. A year ago, they were trading at $10.05.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGNT