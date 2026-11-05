US Forecast for Friday, November 6, 2026

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;68;55;69;49;Mostly cloudy;NNW;5;78%;30%;2

Albuquerque, NM;61;41;60;44;A shower in the p.m.;N;6;50%;93%;4

Anchorage, AK;39;28;34;27;Increasing clouds;NNE;4;78%;17%;1

Asheville, NC;73;52;68;44;Mostly sunny;NW;8;60%;9%;4

Atlanta, GA;79;56;74;49;Mostly sunny;NW;9;61%;10%;4

Atlantic City, NJ;67;63;65;54;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;10;92%;100%;1

Austin, TX;83;55;75;58;Partly sunny;E;7;61%;12%;4

Baltimore, MD;74;64;71;50;Rain and drizzle;WNW;5;68%;77%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;82;55;81;55;Partly sunny;NNE;6;56%;5%;4

Billings, MT;62;36;62;45;Partly sunny;WSW;10;52%;1%;2

Birmingham, AL;75;51;74;48;Sunny and pleasant;N;7;61%;11%;4

Bismarck, ND;39;27;52;33;Mostly sunny;SW;8;72%;2%;2

Boise, ID;57;35;60;36;Partly sunny;ENE;5;55%;0%;3

Boston, MA;73;63;68;56;Rain, a thunderstorm;WSW;7;90%;100%;1

Bridgeport, CT;72;61;66;53;Rain;WNW;5;96%;100%;1

Buffalo, NY;62;52;56;42;Rain and drizzle;W;9;81%;98%;1

Burlington, VT;68;51;65;47;Partly sunny;NNW;5;71%;17%;2

Caribou, ME;59;53;62;37;Cloudy and warm;NNW;7;74%;32%;1

Casper, WY;55;33;57;35;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;53%;1%;3

Charleston, SC;79;69;79;62;A t-storm in spots;NW;9;84%;66%;1

Charleston, WV;74;50;66;41;An afternoon shower;W;7;69%;61%;2

Charlotte, NC;81;65;75;52;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;6;76%;62%;2

Cheyenne, WY;56;31;57;32;An afternoon shower;WSW;8;47%;56%;3

Chicago, IL;53;41;50;39;Breezy;NNW;15;64%;17%;1

Cleveland, OH;65;49;52;44;Rain and drizzle;NW;15;76%;98%;1

Columbia, SC;85;67;76;55;A shower and t-storm;N;6;78%;70%;2

Columbus, OH;65;48;53;39;Breezy and cooler;NW;15;75%;50%;1

Concord, NH;69;58;68;54;A little p.m. rain;WSW;3;83%;96%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;81;57;71;53;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;10;62%;2%;4

Denver, CO;62;36;58;36;Plenty of sun;SW;5;51%;7%;3

Des Moines, IA;51;39;50;34;Partly sunny;SSE;6;65%;2%;3

Detroit, MI;58;43;48;40;A shower or two;NW;9;77%;91%;1

Dodge City, KS;57;32;58;36;Mostly sunny;S;4;68%;0%;3

Duluth, MN;45;28;44;31;Partly sunny;S;5;66%;3%;2

El Paso, TX;73;51;68;48;Partial sunshine;E;8;42%;89%;4

Fairbanks, AK;27;22;27;19;A little snow;NNW;4;81%;91%;0

Fargo, ND;41;27;43;32;Partly sunny;S;10;81%;4%;2

Grand Junction, CO;56;40;58;37;A p.m. shower or two;WNW;5;61%;55%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;55;39;47;40;Occasional rain;NNW;15;77%;66%;1

Hartford, CT;71;63;66;57;Rain;N;5;92%;99%;1

Helena, MT;52;29;53;35;Partly sunny;S;5;59%;0%;2

Honolulu, HI;86;74;85;74;A couple of showers;NE;15;67%;93%;2

Houston, TX;82;62;81;65;Partly sunny;E;6;66%;17%;4

Indianapolis, IN;62;49;52;38;A shower or two;NNW;15;72%;80%;1

Jackson, MS;78;50;77;48;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;58%;9%;4

Jacksonville, FL;88;68;86;61;A shower in the p.m.;NNW;7;71%;68%;3

Juneau, AK;48;40;46;37;Windy with rain;E;14;91%;100%;0

Kansas City, MO;57;45;54;35;Partly sunny;ESE;6;69%;2%;3

Knoxville, TN;74;49;70;46;Partly sunny;NNE;4;78%;9%;3

Las Vegas, NV;71;54;74;54;Sunny and beautiful;N;10;31%;0%;3

Lexington, KY;69;46;57;37;Cooler;NNW;8;75%;56%;1

Little Rock, AR;78;51;69;44;Sunny, not as warm;NNE;8;65%;7%;4

Long Beach, CA;83;55;85;58;Sunny and very warm;N;5;32%;0%;4

Los Angeles, CA;80;56;84;57;Plenty of sun;N;6;26%;1%;4

Louisville, KY;69;48;55;37;Cooler;NNW;8;79%;55%;1

Madison, WI;52;36;47;30;Sunny spells;NNW;10;61%;3%;1

Memphis, TN;76;52;65;44;Sunny and cooler;NE;9;69%;7%;4

Miami, FL;83;74;84;73;A couple of showers;ENE;8;73%;84%;4

Milwaukee, WI;54;38;47;32;Clearing;N;13;61%;27%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;48;33;47;33;Partly sunny;SSE;4;62%;3%;2

Mobile, AL;81;58;77;54;Partly sunny;N;8;59%;3%;4

Montgomery, AL;82;57;73;51;Not as warm;N;7;56%;14%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;50;42;46;38;Fog;SW;24;82%;89%;1

Nashville, TN;73;47;61;39;Partly sunny, cooler;NNE;7;79%;8%;3

New Orleans, LA;80;63;76;60;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;7;64%;4%;4

New York, NY;73;64;67;57;Rain tapering off;W;5;91%;97%;1

Newark, NJ;73;63;69;51;Rain tapering off;NW;5;81%;93%;1

Norfolk, VA;80;66;73;54;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;9;89%;100%;1

Oklahoma City, OK;68;45;59;40;Partly sunny;ENE;9;77%;3%;4

Olympia, WA;57;44;57;48;Rain and drizzle;SSE;8;81%;98%;1

Omaha, NE;49;38;51;34;Partly sunny;SSE;4;68%;2%;3

Orlando, FL;86;70;86;70;A shower in the p.m.;NW;4;70%;59%;4

Philadelphia, PA;73;64;68;53;Cloudy, rain ending;WNW;5;83%;97%;1

Phoenix, AZ;79;55;79;58;Sunny and beautiful;NE;5;44%;26%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;70;51;61;41;Showers around;W;9;72%;92%;2

Portland, ME;65;59;66;52;Cloudy, p.m. rain;NNE;6;88%;100%;1

Portland, OR;58;46;61;48;Rain and drizzle;SE;6;71%;82%;1

Providence, RI;71;62;67;56;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;7;97%;100%;1

Raleigh, NC;81;67;69;51;Rain and a t-storm;NNW;7;93%;95%;1

Reno, NV;60;27;61;31;Mostly sunny;S;5;48%;0%;3

Richmond, VA;77;65;70;50;Rain and a t-storm;NW;6;88%;96%;1

Roswell, NM;63;37;61;46;Partly sunny;SSW;5;60%;82%;4

Sacramento, CA;71;42;69;43;Mostly sunny;SE;4;60%;1%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;58;39;54;36;Mostly cloudy;SSW;7;70%;0%;2

San Antonio, TX;84;57;79;58;Partly sunny;NE;8;61%;21%;4

San Diego, CA;75;58;80;57;Abundant sunshine;NNW;7;46%;0%;4

San Francisco, CA;70;52;66;52;Turning sunny;SSE;7;76%;1%;3

Savannah, GA;83;68;83;56;A t-storm in spots;NNW;6;79%;60%;2

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;58;47;57;50;Rain and drizzle;SW;7;80%;98%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;41;31;47;32;Partly sunny;SSE;5;74%;2%;3

Spokane, WA;48;31;50;40;Periods of sunshine;E;5;79%;55%;1

Springfield, IL;55;43;50;29;Clouds breaking;N;10;63%;2%;3

St. Louis, MO;64;49;54;35;Cooler;NNE;10;65%;3%;3

Tampa, FL;86;71;84;69;Partly sunny, humid;NNW;5;80%;44%;4

Toledo, OH;61;43;49;39;A couple of showers;NW;9;73%;97%;1

Tucson, AZ;78;53;75;54;A t-storm or two;NNW;6;57%;88%;4

Tulsa, OK;71;46;58;42;Sunny and cooler;NE;7;74%;5%;3

Vero Beach, FL;85;68;84;68;A couple of showers;SSE;6;74%;85%;4

Washington, DC;73;64;72;49;Rain and drizzle;WNW;6;68%;71%;1

Wichita, KS;56;37;53;34;Brilliant sunshine;E;6;78%;2%;3

Wilmington, DE;73;63;68;51;Cloudy, rain ending;WNW;6;82%;92%;1

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