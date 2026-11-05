Texas Roadhouse: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $89.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of $1.36.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TXRH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TXRH