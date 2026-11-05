Reinsurance Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $456 million.

The Chesterfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $6.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $8.49 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.98 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $7.55 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.64 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.62 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGA