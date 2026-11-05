Cloudflare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) on Thursday reported a loss of $34.1 million in its third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The web security and content delivery company posted revenue of $782.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $734.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Cloudflare expects its per-share earnings to be 43 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $845 million to $846 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Cloudflare expects full-year earnings to be $1.35 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.96 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NET