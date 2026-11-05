Kratos: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) on Thursday reported a loss of $200,000 in its third quarter.

The Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 24 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The military contractor posted revenue of $471.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $473.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KTOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KTOS