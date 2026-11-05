Globus Medical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUDUBON, Pa. (AP) — AUDUBON, Pa. (AP) — Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $141.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Audubon, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.23 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $763.7 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $793 million.

Globus Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.95 to $5.05 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.09 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GMED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GMED