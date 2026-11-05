VTv Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — VTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the High Point, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 94 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VTVT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VTVT