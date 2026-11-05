DraftKings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) on Thursday reported a loss of $468.7 million in its third quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 94 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

DraftKings expects full-year revenue in the range of $7.35 billion to $7.75 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DKNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DKNG