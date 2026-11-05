CytomX Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) on Thursday reported a loss of $20 million in its third quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTMX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTMX