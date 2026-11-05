Allogene Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) on Thursday reported a loss of $50.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $1.09. A year ago, they were trading at $1.11.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALLO