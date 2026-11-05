Doximity: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Doximity Inc. (DOCS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $34.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The medical social networking site posted revenue of $174.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Doximity said it expects revenue in the range of $195 million to $196 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $678 million to $683 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOCS