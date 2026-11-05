BRC Group Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — BRC Group Holdings, Inc. (RILY) on Thursday reported a loss of $241 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of $6.04. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $5.98 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $33 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RILY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RILY