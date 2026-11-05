EOG Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $2.78 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $5.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $4.87 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.45 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $8.55 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.54 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EOG