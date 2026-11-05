Affirm Holdings: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $164.2 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The operator of digital commerce platform posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.

Affirm Holdings shares have decreased slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $69.66, a decline of nearly 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFRM