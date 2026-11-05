Arcturus Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 60 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $18.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.5 million.

Arcturus Therapeutics shares have risen 53% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.37, an increase of slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARCT